Left Menu

Congress claims delegation of its leaders attacked by 'BJP goons' in Tripura

The Congress on Friday alleged that a delegation of its leaders was attacked by BJP activists in Tripuras Bishalgarh and Mohanpur.The opposition party also claimed that police personnel accompanying the delegation did nothing.Tripura Congress chief Birajit Sinha alleged that the state police merely acted as spectators and did not take any action on the spot.A delegation of Congress leaders was attacked by BJP goons today in Bishalgarh and Mohanpur in Tripura.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2023 23:37 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 23:37 IST
Congress claims delegation of its leaders attacked by 'BJP goons' in Tripura
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Friday alleged that a delegation of its leaders was attacked by BJP activists in Tripura's Bishalgarh and Mohanpur.

The opposition party also claimed that police personnel accompanying the delegation did ''nothing''.

Tripura Congress chief Birajit Sinha alleged that the state police merely acted as spectators and did not take any action on the spot.

''A delegation of Congress leaders was attacked by BJP goons today in Bishalgarh and Mohanpur in Tripura. Police accompanying the delegation did nothing,'' Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

''And tomorrow BJP is having a victory rally there. Victory of party-sponsored violence,'' he said.

Congress general secretary organization K C Venugopal strongly condemned the attack on the Congress-Left front delegation visiting violence-hit areas of Tripura. He alleged that the police were a mute spectator. ''We will never be intimidated by the BJP goons, and will stand up against their undemocratic and cowardly behaviour at every instance,'' he said.

AICC in-charge of the state Ajoy Kumar alleged the Congress leaders were just enquiring about the violence in the state after the assembly elections and were attacked while the police merely looked on.

He also alleged that the law-and-order situation in Tripura has completely collapsed.

Kumar alleged that the BJP has been attacking the opposition parties since the elections in Tripura. Till now more than 500 attacks have taken place, but not a single FIR has been registered, he claimed.

''That's why a delegation of Congress and Left had reached Agartala, where BJP goons pelted stones and damaged vehicles,'' he alleged.

Several Congress leaders tweeted the video of the alleged assault and of damaged vehicles.

The Tripura Assembly election results were announced on March 2. The BJP-IPFT government returned to power in the state for a second consecutive term as the BJP bagged 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly while its alliance partner IPFT got one seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global
4
NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launch

NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023