Congress claims delegation of its leaders attacked by 'BJP goons' in Tripura

The Congress on Friday alleged that a delegation of its leaders was attacked by BJP activists in Tripura's Bishalgarh and Mohanpur.

The opposition party also claimed that police personnel accompanying the delegation did ''nothing''.

Tripura Congress chief Birajit Sinha alleged that the state police merely acted as spectators and did not take any action on the spot.

''A delegation of Congress leaders was attacked by BJP goons today in Bishalgarh and Mohanpur in Tripura. Police accompanying the delegation did nothing,'' Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

''And tomorrow BJP is having a victory rally there. Victory of party-sponsored violence,'' he said.

Congress general secretary organization K C Venugopal strongly condemned the attack on the Congress-Left front delegation visiting violence-hit areas of Tripura. He alleged that the police were a mute spectator. ''We will never be intimidated by the BJP goons, and will stand up against their undemocratic and cowardly behaviour at every instance,'' he said.

AICC in-charge of the state Ajoy Kumar alleged the Congress leaders were just enquiring about the violence in the state after the assembly elections and were attacked while the police merely looked on.

He also alleged that the law-and-order situation in Tripura has completely collapsed.

Kumar alleged that the BJP has been attacking the opposition parties since the elections in Tripura. Till now more than 500 attacks have taken place, but not a single FIR has been registered, he claimed.

''That's why a delegation of Congress and Left had reached Agartala, where BJP goons pelted stones and damaged vehicles,'' he alleged.

Several Congress leaders tweeted the video of the alleged assault and of damaged vehicles.

The Tripura Assembly election results were announced on March 2. The BJP-IPFT government returned to power in the state for a second consecutive term as the BJP bagged 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly while its alliance partner IPFT got one seat.

