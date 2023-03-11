Pramod Tiwari is deputy leader of Congress in Rajya Sabha, Rajani Patil made whip

The Congress on Saturday appointed Pramod Tiwari as its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha and Rajani Patil as a whip.

The appointments were made to fill the vacancies following the retirement of Anand Sharma and the demise of Rajeev Satav.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has approved the appointments of Tiwari as deputy leader and Patil as whip of the party in the Rajya Sabha, AICC general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

A letter regarding these appointments has been sent to the Rajya Sabha chairman.

While Tiwari is a three-time Rajya Sabha MP and has been a former cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, Patil is a two-time MP in Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra.

Patil is currently suspended from the Upper House for the entire Budget Session of Parliament for unruly behaviour.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is the leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha and Ramesh is its chief whip.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)