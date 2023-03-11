BRS workers, Hyderabad mayor protest against Telangana BJP chief for derogatory comments against K Kavitha

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers along with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal on Saturday protested against Telangana Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay over his remarks on BRS MLC K Kavitha. In response, Bandi Sanjay's office said the statement used by the BJP leader is a common phrase used in the Telugu language which means if someone does a crime, would you appreciate or punish.

"Some statements made by Bandi Sanjay about 3 days ago are being blown out of proportion. This is a common phrase used in the Telugu language which means if someone does a crime, would you appreciate or punish," the office of Telangana BJP president said in a statement. The statement further said that this is a diversion tactic to create unrest in the state as CM's daughter is summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi Excise policy.

Notably, K Kavitha is being questioned by the ED today in Delhi, in the liquor policy case. "BRS, which is well aware of the dialect, is deliberately portraying it as an insult to a woman's modesty. This is a diversion tactic to create unrest in the state as CM's daughter is summoned by ED in Delhi Excise policy," the statement added.

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP's Telangana president hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha over her statement that the people of the state won't bow before the Delhi rulers. Speaking on the sidelines of an event at the state BJP office on Wednesday to mark International Women's Day, Sanjay asked the MLC what the people of Telangana had to do with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

"Did Kavitha indulge in an illegal liquor deal for the sake of the Telangana people? Is that ill-gotten money being spent on crop loan waivers or payment of salaries to employees or towards unemployment allowance?" Sanjay asked He said while the people of Telangana have never had any reason to bow their heads in shame, they were now forced to do so in the light of Kavitha's alleged involvement in the liquor policy case.

"Kavitha's wicket is down in the liquor scam and very soon several more in the BRS will be clean bowled. There is no question of sparing those involved in the liquor scam and gambling activities," Sanjay said. The BJP state president alleged further that the women in Telangana were being subjected to insults and humiliation in the KCR regime.

He accused KCR of not according to requisite respect to women. (ANI)

