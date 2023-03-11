Left Menu

Congress appoints Rajani Patil as party's whip in Rajya Sabha

Patil is a two-time Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra. She is suspended from the Upper House for the entire budget session of Parliament due to unruly behaviour.

Congress MP Rajani Patil (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress on Saturday has made MP Rajani Patil as the party whip in Rajya Sabha. Congress further made Pramod Tiwari as Deputy Leader of the party in Rajya Sabha.

"Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Sonia Gandhi, has approved the appointments of Pramod Tiwari as Deputy Leader and Rajani Patil as Whip of the Congress Party in the Rajya Sabha. The Chairman of the Rajya Sabha has been informed of these appointments," tweeted Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh. Patil is a two-time Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra. She is suspended from the Upper House for the entire budget session of Parliament due to unruly behaviour.

Pramod Tiwari is a three-time Rajya Sabha MP. He has been a former minister in the Uttar Pradesh government. After the recess, the second part of the Budget Session will resume on March 13 and will continue till April 6. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

