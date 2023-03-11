Western Air commander visits Air Force Station Jammu

Air Officer Commanding-in-chief, Western Air Command, Air Marshal P M Sinha on Saturday visited the Air Force Station here, a defence spokesperson said.

The AOC-in-C was briefed on the operational readiness of the station and inspected all units, the spokesperson said.

Sinha appreciated the operational and security orientation of all station personnel and exhorted them to maintain a high degree of readiness at all times.

He said President AFFWA (Regional), Anita Sinha, who accompanied the Air Marshal, visited various ventures run by the station for the welfare of the families of air-warriors.

A meeting of all ladies of the station was also organised, the spokesperson said.

He said to promote the espirit de corps, a health run was organised with all air warriors of the station that was led by Sinha.

