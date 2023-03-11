Following are the top stories at 9:30 pm.

NATION DEL59 2NDLD LALU FAMILY-CBI-ED **** ED says Rs 1 cr seized, Rs 600 crore detected in proceeds of crime, Tejashwi skips CBI questioning New Delhi: As RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family faced more heat from central agencies in the alleged land-for-jobs scam, the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it seized Rs one crore in ''unaccounted cash'' and detected proceeds of crime worth Rs 600 crore after raids against them in a related money laundering case. **** DEL52 ED-EXCISE POLICY-3RDLD KAVITHA **** Delhi excise policy case: BRS leader Kavitha questioned by ED for 9 hours New Delhi: BRS leader K Kavitha deposed before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for nine hours on Saturday in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, officials said. **** DEL55 AUSTRALIA-ALBANESE-LD-TEMPLES **** Australia won't tolerate attacks on religious buildings, says PM Albanese after Modi raises issue New Delhi: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Saturday said he assured his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi that Australia will not tolerate attacks on religious places and anyone responsible for such activities will face the ''full force of the law''.**** DEL26 FLU-COVID-CENTRE-STATES **** Centre raises concern over gradual increase in Covid positivity rate in some states amid rising H3N2 cases, pitches for more surveillance New Delhi: Amid a rise in cases of the seasonal influenza subtype H3N2, the Centre on Saturday expressed concern over a gradual increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate in some states and said it needed to be promptly addressed. **** DEL20 PM-LD ARTISANS **** Need to work in ''time-bound mission mode'' to help artisans, small businesses: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underlined the need for working in a ''time-bound mission mode'' to help artisans and persons associated with small businesses become part of the value chain. **** DEL36 OPPN-ANURAG THAKUR **** Coalition of corruption, says Anurag Thakur as Opposition joins ranks over action by probe agencies Pune: Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday dubbed as the ''coalition of the corrupt'' the coming together of opposition parties to attack the BJP-led government over what they allege is its misuse of central agencies against political rivals. **** DEL33 RSS-MEET **** Key RSS meet begins Sunday, to focus on social harmony, developing sense of self-reliance among people Samalkha (Haryana): A key annual meeting of the RSS leadership will begin here on Sunday and the deliberations will focus on how to create an atmosphere of social harmony, motivate people to perform their duties and make them self-reliant. **** MDS9 KA-LD EC-ELECTION **** EC comes up with Vote From Home option for voters above 80 yrs Bengaluru: The Election Commission on Saturday said it has introduced the facility to Vote-from-Home (VFH) for people above 80 years of age and those with disabilities in the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka. **** BOM17 MP-CHEETAHS **** MP: Two cheetahs released into wild at Kuno National Park Bhopal: Two cheetahs – Oban and Asha – were released into the wild at the Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) on Saturday, almost six months after they were brought from Namibia, an official said. **** LEGAL LGD3 DL-COURT-EXCISE SCAM **** Delhi excise scam: Accused Pillai tells court ED forged his statements, forced him to sign them New Delhi: Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, has moved a city court accusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of forging his statements in the matter. **** LGD2 SC-SAME SEX MARRIAGE **** SC to hear pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages on Monday New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a batch of pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages on Monday. **** BUSINESS DEL29 BIZ-LD INDIA-AUSTRALIA TRADE **** India, Australia agree for early conclusion of talks to expand trade pact; eye USD 100-bn trade New Delhi: India and Australia on Saturday expressed their commitment for concluding the negotiations for expanding the scope of existing free trade agreement by the end of this year with an aim to push the bilateral trade to USD 100 billion. **** FOREIGN FGN2 US-INDIAN AMERICANS-NOMINATION **** Biden appoints two Indian-Americans to Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations Washington: US President Joe Biden on Friday named two Indian-Americans -- Revathi Advaithi, CEO of Flex, and Manish Bapna, CEO of the Natural Resources Defence Council -- to the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations. **** FGN23 UK-BBC-ROW BBC under fire over Attenborough episode, sports presenter Lineker's Twitter row London: The BBC on Saturday is dealing with a deepening row as it emerged that it decided not to broadcast an episode narrated by world-famous conservationist Sir David Attenborough for a new wildlife series over fears of a right-wing backlash, amid an ongoing controversy over affecting its sports programming involving football legend Gary Lineker.By Aditi Khanna **** FGN9 PAK-BILAWAL-KASHMIR **** Pakistan faces 'uphill task' to try and get Kashmir into 'centre' of agenda at UN: FM Zardari United Nations: Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has admitted that Islamabad faces an "uphill task" to get the Kashmir issue into the "centre" of the agenda of the United Nations.By Yoshita Singh ****

