PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-03-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 22:43 IST
BRS protests 'objectionable' comments of Telangana BJP Prez against MLC Kavitha
The ruling BRS in Telangana on Saturday staged protests at various places in the state against the objectionable comments allegedly made by state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on party MLC K Kavitha, even as the Telangana State Commission for Women took cognisance of the remarks and sought a police inquiry.

The Commission asked state Director General of Police (DGP) to inquire into the matter and submit a report at the earliest, Commission sources said.

Kumar will be summoned based on the report, they said.

Meanwhile, BRS activists led by party MLA K P Vivekananda held a protest at Chintal in the city, while Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijaya Lakshmi R Gadwal and party Corporators protested at Banjara Hills, party sources said.

State Minister for ST Welfare, Women and Child Welfare Satyavati Rathod, BRS MP Maloth Kavitha and other leaders, who were camping in Delhi, condemned the alleged comments by Sanjay Kumar and demanded an apology from him.

GHMC Mayor Vijaya Lakshmi R Gadwal, BRS woman corporators and party leaders attempted to enter Raj Bhavan to submit a peitition to the Governor against Kumar, but police prevented them from going ahead.

The party leaders then pasted their representation on the barricades and squatted on the road, raising slogans against BJP and Sanjay Kumar.

The BRS party workers also lodged complaints at different police stations in the city and other districts against Kumar.

A police official told PTI that they have sought legal opinion and will proceed accordingly.

Kumar allegedly made the comments in the context of MLC Kavitha's appearance before Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy case.

Responding to the BRS' charge against Sanjay Kumar, state BJP secretary B Jayasree said Kumar's comments are being blown out of proportion and taken out of context by the state's ruling party.

The BRS is attempting to divert people's attention from Kavitha's appearance before the ED, she added.

