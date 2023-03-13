CPI leader Binoy Viswam gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss "post poll violence" in Tripura

Ahead of the start of the second half of the Budget session, the Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Binoy Viswam on Monday, gave the suspension of business notice, under Rule 267, to discuss the "post poll violence" in Tripura. In the letter addressed to Rajya Sabha Chairman, and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Viswam stated, "Under Rule 267 of the Rule of Procedure, I hereby give notice to suspend the business of the house for half an hour and to discuss the post poll violence in Tripura."

"The series of violent incidents have made thousands of innocent people homeless and several hundreds are injured," he added. Binoy Viswam further added, "As we have seen there, the law and order situation is so worsened, that lives and property of citizens are under severe threat. This needs urgent discussion."

Other than Viswam, two Congress leaders have given adjournment motion notices. Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the increase in the price of LPG for domestic and commercial use.

Congress MP Manish Tewari has also given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the 'border situation' with China. It is pertinent to note that an eight-member delegation of the Opposition parties comprising of the Opposition parties CPI(M), CPI, and Congress which were allies in the Tripura Assembly polls had visited the state to take stock of the situation in the areas where the alleged 'post-poll violence' occurred.

After returning from the northeastern state, the leaders held a press conference where it accused BJP of unleashing "unbridled attacks" on the people, particularly Opposition in the name of celebration after the party retained power in the recently concluded Assembly elections. Addressing the press conference, CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem had said, "What we witnessed and heard from the members of victim families were beyond imagination and far more shocking than we apprehended. We are in doubt, whether in any state of the country, such backlash is carried out by the ruling party on the followers of opponents only because they didn't support the ruling party and worked for the opposition in the just concluded Assembly election."

The CPI (M) MP further added, "The victims informed us that the entire state sparked with an unprecedented backlash of terror and intimidations just at the moment the BJP got a majority in the counting of votes on 2nd March 2023. In the name of celebration of victory by the ruling BJP, its unruly workers let loose unbridled attacks with inhuman ferocity on the people particularly targeting the opposition leaders, workers, and supporters that resulted in the loss and destruction of huge number properties. The CPI (M) MP claimed that the policemen were present on the spot of the alleged incident did not take any action and remained a "mute spectator".

Kareem further alleged that their team faced an attack in the Sepahijala district from a group of people chanting "religious slogans". Meanwhile, the Budget session of 2023 will resume after a month-long recess. The recess was for enabling the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the demands for grants and make reports relating to their ministries or departments.

The second part of the Budget Session beginning on March 13 will continue till April 6. During this period, the demand for grants will be discussed and the Union Budget, which was presented on February 1, will be passed. The government will be also list a number of the key legislations for introduction and passage. (ANI)

