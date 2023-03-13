Left Menu

Tripura CM Manik Saha calls on PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2023 14:47 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 14:46 IST
Tripura CM Manik Saha calls on PM Modi
Manik Saha. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, days after being sworn in as CM.

Saha, the 70-year-old BJP leader, had on Wednesday taken oath as chief minister of the sensitive border state.

Eight more ministers, including Ratan Lal Nath, Pranajit Singha Roy, Santana Chakma, Bikash Debbarma and Sukla Charan Noatia, were also sworn in by Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya.

On his first visit to the national capital after being sworn in, Saha called on the prime minister.

''Chief Minister of Tripura, Dr Manik Saha called on PM Narendra Modi,'' the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

The BJP won 32 seats in the recent assembly elections in Tripura while its ally IPFT secured one seat in the 60-member House.

Saha was made chief minister in 2022, replacing Biplab Kumar Deb.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
3
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India
4
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023