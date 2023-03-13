China's Xi to speak with Ukraine's Zelenskiy -WSJ

Chinese leader Xi Jinping plans to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The newspaper, citing people familiar with the matter, said the call was likely to take place after Xi's visit to Moscow next week to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

