Left Menu

Maha govt employees firm on strike from Tuesday for OPS; CM forms panel

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2023 19:41 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 19:41 IST
Maha govt employees firm on strike from Tuesday for OPS; CM forms panel
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday announced a panel comprising senior bureaucrats to look into the demand of state government employees to revert to the Old Pension Scheme even as their unions have decided to go ahead with the strike from Tuesday.

The panel will give its report in a time-bound manner, officials said.

Shinde and Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also appealed to the government employees not to go ahead with the strike, which can potentially paralyse the functioning of the administration.

A meeting was chaired by Shinde, which was also attended by Fadnavis, Leaders of Opposition in the Assembly and Council Ajit Pawar and Ambadas Danve, respectively, Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Manoj Saunik and various unions of the state government employees. Acknowledging the role of employees in the state's growth, Shinde said the solution for their social security will be found through dialogue.

Shinde said there was no road map by the states that have implemented OPS.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has extended its support for the restoration of OPS as its (Bhagwant Mann) government has done in Punjab.

Under OPS, the pension amount is provided by the government, which increases its liability, whereas the NPS has a contributory mechanism from the employee as well as the government.

While the BJP at the Centre has steadfastly refused to go back to the OPS, parties like the Congress have been batting for it.

Several employees' groups have been protesting across the country for reintroduction of the OPS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023