BJP protests in Raj Assembly in support of demands of wives of slain soldiers

Rajasthan Assembly witnessed noisy scenes on Monday as the opposition BJP legislators protested in the House in support of the demands of the wives of slain soldiers.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal informed the Assembly about the assistance provided to family members of the martyrs, including a provision of Rs 50 lakh to wife, Rs 5 lakh to parents and reserved jobs for the children, but an unrelenting opposition continued to protest, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House for the day.

A political slugfest erupted in the state after three widows, who were protesting for a change in rules so that their relatives and not just children can get government jobs on compassionate grounds, alleged that they were manhandled by police.

The ruling Congress claimed that the BJP was raising the issue for political mileage while the opposition countered the allegation, saying that the Congress government has insulted the martyrs.

As the opposition MLAs trooped into the Well, Speaker Joshi said that their behaviour is unfortunate and alleged that they are against women and tribals.

A discussion on women and child development and tribal area development was scheduled but could not be taken up due to the din.

The opposition MLAs raised the issue of the alleged misbehaviour of police with the wives of slain soldiers and MP Kirodi Lal Meena.

The Speaker informed the House that the government will reply on the issue.

Parliamentary Affair Minister Shanti Dhariwal narrated the sequence of the incidents from February 28 when the widows started the protest.

He said Rajasthan is providing the best package to family members of the martyrs.

''Relief under the package has been provided which includes provisions such as Rs 50 lakh to wife, Rs 5 lakh to parents and reserved jobs for the children,'' he said.

He also informed that following the protest by Meena, his supporters, and the BJP, three cases have been lodged.

The minister alleged that Meena and his supporters had misbehaved with the police personnel.

His remarks triggered an uproar by the BJP MLAs who entered the Well twice, while the Minister was speaking.

"Whatever you are doing is for political mileage, but the entire country knows that Rajasthan is providing the best package to the martyrs' families," said Dhariwal.

He said that Meena is a seasoned politician and knows about rules and law. ''Attempt to disturb law and order isn't expected from him,'' the minister said.

He said that jobs will be provided in accordance with the rules.

"I urge the Opposition not to fuel the fire to take political mileage on the issue. War widows across the state gathered and urged the CM not to agree with the demands raised by the three protesting women," he said.

''This will not bring you to power as for that you need to serve the public, and follow rules, law and order,'' he said.

Deputy leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore asked why the chief minister was not speaking to the three widows who were protesting ''next door''.

"It is unfortunate that families of those who gave their lives for their country are manhandled by police.

''They are demanding what was assured by the government representatives. The CM can meet war widows who came from across the state but not those who are protesting next door. I do not want to politicise the issue but the way the MP was injured and war widows were treated is unfortunate," said Rathore.

