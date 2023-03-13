Chief Ministers of three northeastern states call on PM Modi in Delhi

The re-elected Chief Ministers of the three northeastern states that went to Assembly polls recently called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi separately in the national capital, the first time after being sworn-in in their respective states. Chief Ministers of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland met the Prime Minister earlier today.

During his meeting, Tripura CM Manik Saha presented PM Modi with a portrait of Ujjayanta Palace built by Maharaja Radha Kishore Manikya. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma who was sworn in as the Chief Minister on March 7 in the presence of the Prime Minister visited Delhi and met him.

Post the meeting, Sangma said that the Prime Minister's guidance has been "paramount" over the years. "Honoured to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister, Sh. @narendramodi ji. His guidance has been paramount through the years and we look forward to his continued support as we pave new growth milestones for Meghalaya," Meghalaya CM tweeted.

He also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "Called on Hon'ble Union Home Minister, Sh. @AmitShah ji. Thankful for his best wishes to MDA 2.0 and for his presence in Shillong last week during my Cabinet's oath-taking ceremony. Look forward to his continued support to our mission for Meghalaya," he tweeted.

NDPP chief and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also met the Prime Minister. "Chief Minister of Nagaland, Shri @Neiphiu_Rio called on Prime Minister @narendramodi," Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Manik Saha retained power in Tripura after leading the BJP to win on the 32 seats in the 60-seated Assembly. Sangma became the Chief Minister once again forging a post-poll alliance with the BJP and other parties after his party NPP fell short of the majority mark winning 25 seats.

Rio who took oath as the Chief Minister for the fifth time on March 7 won 25 seats (NDPP) and its ally BJP won 12 seats, total 37 seats in the 60-seated Assembly. (ANI)

