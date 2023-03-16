Left Menu

LatAm, Caribbean leaders to discuss anti-inflation measures - Mexico president

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 20:43 IST
LatAm, Caribbean leaders to discuss anti-inflation measures - Mexico president

Roughly a dozen leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean will meet virtually in April to discuss trade measures aimed at combating inflation, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference, Lopez Obrador said the April 5 virtual meeting, which would include the leaders of Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Honduras, Belize and Bolivia, would be followed by an in-person encounter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in city

Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in ...

 India
2
Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

 Global
3
FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

 Global
4
The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023
Blog

The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

The Ultimate Showdown: Artificial Intelligence vs Human Intelligence

The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023

Building a Better Future: The Power of Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023