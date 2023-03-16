LatAm, Caribbean leaders to discuss anti-inflation measures - Mexico president

Roughly a dozen leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean will meet virtually in April to discuss trade measures aimed at combating inflation, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference, Lopez Obrador said the April 5 virtual meeting, which would include the leaders of Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Honduras, Belize and Bolivia, would be followed by an in-person encounter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)