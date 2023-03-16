Left Menu

Biden still backs bill to address TikTok concerns-official

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 22:15 IST
The Biden administration continues to back legislation to address national security concerns about popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.

During a virtual briefing, Kirby reiterated the government's support of a bill, known as the RESTRICT ACT, which would give President Joe Biden new powers to tackle foreign technology threats and which could allow the administration to ban TikTok.

