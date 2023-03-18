Trump says he expects to be arrested on Tuesday in Manhattan DA case -Truth Social
Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2023 18:00 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 17:56 IST
- Country:
- United States
Donald Trump said on Saturday that the Manhattan district attorney's office has indicated that the former U.S. president will be arrested on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for the district attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manhattan
- U.S.
- Donald Trump
Advertisement