Jaishankar chairs Parliamentary consultative committee on external affairs ministry

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday chaired a meeting of the parliamentary consultative committee for external affairs on Indias G20 Presidency.The meeting was attended among others by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 19:51 IST
Jaishankar chairs Parliamentary consultative committee on external affairs ministry
Jaishankar posted a group photo on Twitter of those who attended the meeting. Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday chaired a meeting of the parliamentary consultative committee for external affairs on India's G20 Presidency.

The meeting was attended among others by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor.

Jaishankar posted a group photo on Twitter of those who attended the meeting. ''Chaired the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for External Affairs on India's G20 Presidency. Thank members for their active participation,'' he tweeted.

In a tweet, Tharoor said the meeting was somewhat marred by some members ''needlessly politicising'' the discussion and that Gandhi ''robustly responded'' to them.

''A good meeting of the ConsultativeCommittee on ExternalAffairs today on India's foreign policy objectives in the G-20 was somewhat marred by some members needlessly politicising the discussion. @RahulGandhi robustly responded to them & it ended with an amicable group photograph,'' Tharoor said.

