Rajasthan BJP MLA booked for breaching curfew

BJP MLA Madan Dilawar was booked for breaching Section 144 imposed earlier this month in view of law and order, when he staged a protest here against a Congress member's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dilwar was booked Saturday after he submitted a complaint against Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, and staged a dharna at Mahaveer Nagar Police Station. The BJP lawmaker in his complaint alleged that Randhawa had earlier in a public speech threatened to kill Modi. Despite the enforcement of Section 144 in the district, MLA Madan Dilawar along with his supporters came to the police station and created nuisance, Circle Officer (CO) DSP Amar Singh said. Dilawar, along with several of his supporters, were booked under section 188, 186, and 143 of IPC, he said.

