Law Minister Kiren Rijiju urges lawyers to join Tele Law programme, provide legal aid

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-03-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 20:50 IST
Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Sunday appealed to lawyers to join the Tele Law programme and support judges in creating legal awareness.

At an event organised by the Karnataka BJP legal cell, Rijiju underlined the role played by lawyers in facilitating justice for people, and appealed to them to provide legal aid to help people get justice.

"The Karnataka Legal fraternity is ready for the battle," the Union Law Minister said, adding, "I also appeal to lawyers to join the Tele Law programme and support the judges in creating legal awareness and to provide legal aid through NALSA (national), SALSA (state)) and District Legal Services Authorities to deliver justice at the doorstep of people." Lauding the Karnataka BJP legal cell, Rijiju said that it, like the entire legal fraternity, had been working hard to ensure that the ''development works initiated for Karnataka by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would continue uninterrupted with the double engine government at the Centre as well as in the State''.

The Minister later met Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya at Kempegowda International Airport.

Rijiju, who hails from the Northeast also interacted with students and people from the North East who live in Bengaluru.

