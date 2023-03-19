TSPSC paper leak case: Congress holds protests, Revanth Reddy alleges KTR's PA has links with accused

The Telangana unit of Congress held protests across the state on Sunday over the alleged question paper leak of a recruitment test conducted by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and demanded IT and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao's resignation.

The protesters raised slogans against the ruling BRS government and demanded stern action against those responsible for the TSPSC paper leak.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and party MP A Revanth Reddy, who sat on a daylong dharna at Gandhari mandal of the state, demanded Rama Rao's dismissal from the Telangana Cabinet.

The TPCC chief alleged that the personal assistant of KTR has links with the second accused in the paper leak case (a contract employee at TSPSC). There are allegations that the minister's PA played a role in the question paper leak and that the PA was acting as a ''shadow minister'' of KTR, the Congress MP further claimed.

''Both (the PA and the second accused) belong to neighbouring villages and the PA got him (the accused) the job and also ensured promotion for him,'' Reddy said accordig to a party release.

Telangana Minister and BRS leader Gangula Kamalakar on Sunday hit back at the opposition parties and accused them of conspiring to mudslinging on the state government with their allegations over the TSPSC issue.

The minister said Reddy was resorting to criticism against the government for gaining political mileage.

BRS leader Rama Rao had on Saturday said the government would hand out tough punishment not only to the two accused persons who worked at the constitutional body but also to anyone behind them.

Referring to opposition's demand seeking his dismissal as minister, he had asked as to how he or the IT department was connected with the issue.

On Rama Rao mentioning that it is ''the fault of two individuals'', Reddy asked: ''How can Rama Rao say only two persons committed a crime? Is he an Investigating Officer?'' he asked.

The Lok Sabha member further demanded a probe either by CBI or a sitting judge into the paper leak issue and said they will approach the High Court in this regard.

The Congress will submit a representation to the Telangana Governor on March 21 and request to prosecute those involved in the case, he added.

Telangana Congress Legislature Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka demanded that the TSPSC Board Chairman and Members Secretary should be removed immediately.

The CLP leader said the BRS regime under Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has put the lives and careers of over 30 lakh unemployed youth at stake. Accusing the government of endangering the lives of the unemployed, he said the government that appointed the TSPSC board should also resign taking moral responsibility, according to a release from Congress.

Besides, the opposition BJP in Telangana will be taking up 'deeksha' at all district headquarters across the state on March 20 with the slogan -- 'We want our jobs' -- demanding sacking of Rama Rao, son of the Chief Minister, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Sunday.

Amid protests by opposition parties and students' groups for the past several days over the alleged question paper leak, the TSPSC on Friday cancelled the Group-I preliminary exam and two other tests.

The Commission on March 15 had cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations of the question paper leak.

Nine people, including an Assistant Section Officer in the TSPSC, a contract employee of TSPSC, two candidates and a police constable were arrested on March 13 over their alleged involvement in the data breach, for stealing and leaking of TSPSC's Assistant Engineer (Civil) examination question paper. The exam was held on March 5.

