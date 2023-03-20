Left Menu

Tigala Development Corporation established to uplift the community: Karnataka CM

The Tigala Development Corporation has been established for the upliftment of the Tigala community said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 20-03-2023 01:49 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 01:49 IST
Tigala Development Corporation established to uplift the community: Karnataka CM
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tigala Development Corporation has been established for the upliftment of the Tigala community said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday. Speaking after the establishment of the Corporation on Sunday, Bommai said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is committed to the all-round development of all the backward communities of the state and the mission of the government is equality for all.

He said the community has effectively managed their profession and dedicated their entire life to educating the young generation. "I wanted to identify the community and NL Narendra Babu encouraged and gave strength. So, the corporation was started and the special grants has been earmarked in the state budget. We are working on '3Es' - Employment, Education, and Empowerment," the Chief Minister said.

CM Bommai said the community must tell youth and women to make use of the opportunities as they need publicity so that they will reach everyone. The grants given must be utilized and guide the community youths to work hard and come forward. "Our works must speak," added Bommai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big threat; Olympics-Asia athletes back Paris pathway for Russians, Belarusians and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big t...

 Global
4
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023