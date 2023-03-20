We will defeat BJP on all 80 seats: Akhilesh Yadav on 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be "defeated" on all 80 seats in the state of Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He accused BJP of "not fulfilling" the promises that were made before the elections.

Addressing a press conference here in Kolkata, the SP chief said, "We will defeat BJP on all 80 seats in UP. They do make promises when they need votes. The cost of living and unemployment has increased. They (BJP) have not fulfilled any promise that they made before the elections". Earlier in the day, issuing a piece of advice to Congress, Yadav said, "BJP should be defeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Congress and several other parties should finalise their role".

"Congress should decide its role regarding elections. CMs of many states are trying for a coalition that will work together.Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is trying, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin is trying, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are also there. The name will be discussed later for the coalition," Yadav told ANI. Talking about the third front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Yadav said the main question is the problems like unemployment and inflation being faced by the common man.

"For 2024, you may call it the third front or an alliance, but this is not the question. The main issue is inflation. The youth are roaming around without jobs. The farmers' lives have been destroyed. They (BJP) is showing dreams...but when will the youth get jobs?" he said. The SP chief was speaking after participating in the party's two-day national executive meeting in Kolkata.

During the meeting, the party discussed the policies and strategies for the elections in three Hindi states due later this year and the Lok Sabha polls next year. Along with Akhilesh Yadav, party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav, MP Jaya Bachchan, state unit chiefs from 20 states, and several other leaders also participated in the meeting.

Notably, the Samajwadi Party's national executive meeting was held in Kolkata after a gap of 11 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)