Rajya Sabha: AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives suspension of business notice to seek discussion on Adani issue

In the notice addressed to Rajya Sabha Chairman, Sanjay Singh said, "It is unfortunate to see Central Government is trying to save their friend and the master of country's biggest scam. Opposition leaders also protested by forming a human chain on Parliament premises".

ANI | Updated: 20-03-2023 11:34 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 11:34 IST
AAP leader Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha Member Sanjay Singh on Monday gave a suspension of business notice to discuss the Adani-Hinderburg matter in the upper house. In the notice under rule 267, addressed to Rajya Sabha Chairman, he said, "It is unfortunate to see Central Government is trying to save their friend and the master of country's biggest scam. Opposition leaders also protested by forming a human chain on Parliament premises".

He also mentioned in the official notice that there should be a formation of a Joint Parliamentary committee in this matter. "They are not allowing us to meet the investigative agencies. This group has caused a loss of revenue to the nation. Financial institutions are bearing losses due to them hence there should be a formation of a Joint Parliamentary committee to investigate these matters".

"Adani group has opened six shell companies on one address in Mauritius. This helped him do a scam of crores. So after looking at all these aforementioned points I request you to adjourn the business matters for the day on March 20 under rule 267 so that a discussion can take place on this matter" the official notice said. On Friday, Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the fifth day in a row within minutes of convening its proceedings as both the treasury and Opposition benches created a ruckus on remarks of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in London regarding democracy in India and over the Adani issue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

