Tamil Nadu Budget Session : AIADMK stages walkout from Assembly

"Democracy was murdered in Erode bypolls. Voters were threatened during bypolls. They were locked like cows and goats. All were made to vote. It was against democracy," an AIAMDK MLA said.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Monday staged a walkout during the Budget session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative assembly stating that democracy was murdered in Erode East bypoll elections and that DMK-led Government has failed miserably in the State. State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presented the Budget for the financial year 2023-24 in the State Legislative Assembly in Chennai on the the first day of the second Assembly session for the year.

AIADMK MLAs in the house created a ruckus and stated that "Democracy was murdered in Erode bypolls. Voters were threatened during bypolls. They were locked like cows and goats. All were made to vote. It was against democracy". They further mentioned that "DMK has failed to control inflation. Prices of food, milk, electricity and properties are rising. We also condemn the false FIRs and fake cases being registered against our party members. Hence we are staging a walkout".

Recently, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidate EVKS Elangovan of the Congress won the by-election to Erode East assembly constituency by a margin of 66,406 votes. He defeated AIADMK's KS Thennarasu. Previously, during the election campaigning in Erode by-polls Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai also made allegations that the DMK alliance was bribing voters to lure the election outcome in their favour.

"The distribution of free pressure cookers, and silk sarees is happening right under the watch of State Election Commission observers. BJP has taken this up with Election Commission of India. AIADMK has gone to court on this issue. DMK thinks it can win by distributing freebies," he said. (ANI)

