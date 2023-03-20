Left Menu

UK PM's office: We're ready to reassure DUP, but no plans to change new Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is ready to reassure Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) over the deal with the European Union to smooth post-Brexit trade but has no plans to change the agreement, his spokesperson said on Monday.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is ready to reassure Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) over the deal with the European Union to smooth post-Brexit trade but has no plans to change the agreement, his spokesperson said on Monday. The DUP said they would vote against a key element of the so-called 'Windsor Framework', in a setback for Sunak, though the agreement is still expected to pass when it is voted upon on Wednesday.

"The DUP are important partners in this. We want to answer any further questions they have and provide any necessary reassurance and we stand ready to do," the spokesperson said. Asked if the DUP would be disappointed in their calls for substantial change to the framework, the spokesperson said: "There's no plans for that. We continue to believe this is the best deal for the people and businesses of Northern Ireland."

 

