Left Menu

Karnataka proposes to Centre to include Act in Constitution to increase SC/ST reservation in education, jobs in state

In order to increase reservation in education and employment for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the state, the Karnataka government on Thursday submitted the proposal to the ventral government for inclusion of Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation in Posts in Educational Institutions and Appointments or Posts in State Services) Act, 2022 in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution.

ANI | Updated: 24-03-2023 07:58 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 07:58 IST
Karnataka proposes to Centre to include Act in Constitution to increase SC/ST reservation in education, jobs in state
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In order to increase reservation in education and employment for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the state, the Karnataka government on Thursday submitted the proposal to the ventral government for inclusion of Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation in Posts in Educational Institutions and Appointments or Posts in State Services) Act, 2022 in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution. The move comes months ahead of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

According to the Karnataka government, the Act was enacted to provide for the reservation of seats in educational institutions in the State of Karnataka and of appointments or posts in the services under the State for the persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes in the State Karnataka Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma wrote to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla regarding the matter.

According to this act, the percentage of reservations for Scheduled Castes in the state is to be increased from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and for Scheduled Tribes, the reservation is to be increased from 3 per cent to 7 per cent. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai said, "The proposal to include the Act on increasing reservation in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution has been submitted to the central government and this is an example of our government's commitment to the disadvantaged communities." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023