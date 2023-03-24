Left Menu

Budget session: Rahul Gandhi attends meeting of Congress MPs

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attended the meeting of Congress MPs at the Congress Parliamentary Office in Parliament.

ANI | Updated: 24-03-2023 12:05 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 12:05 IST
Budget session: Rahul Gandhi attends meeting of Congress MPs
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the meeting (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attended the meeting of Congress MPs at the party office in the Parliament premises. This comes a day after the Wayanad MP was convicted by a Surat case in a 2019 defamation case.

Party national president Mallikarjun Kharge and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi are also present at the meeting. Meanwhile, Congress has also called a meeting of its steering committee members, Pradesh Congress Committee presidents, Congress Legislative Party leaders and Frontal Organisation Chiefs this evening.

As per the party, the meeting is being organised to discuss the "recent political developments". An official notification dated Thursday, stated, "An emergency meeting of Steering Committee, PCC Presidents, CLP Leaders and National Heads of Frontal Organisations, Departments and Cells is scheduled to be held tomorrow, March 24, 2023, at AICC Office, New Delhi at 5 pm, to discuss the latest political developments".

On Thursday, a Surat court sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark with the Congress leaders rallying in his support. Rahul Gandhi made the "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname" remark in April 2019, at a Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka.

The court approved Rahul Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023