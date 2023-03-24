Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2023 14:25 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 14:23 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified from the Lok Sabha, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Friday.
His disqualification as Wayanad MP is effective from March 23, the day of his conviction, the secretariat said in its notification.
A court in Surat sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case on Thursday, filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, ''How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?''
