Left Menu

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slaps supporter in Bengaluru, caught on camera

In a video that went viral on social media, Siddaramaiah could be seen surrounded by a crowd outside his residence. The supporter had come to him amid a huge crowd of visitors there.

ANI | Updated: 24-03-2023 23:43 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 23:43 IST
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slaps supporter in Bengaluru, caught on camera
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah allegedly slapped a supporter who had come to meet him at his residence in Bengaluru earlier on Friday. In a video that went viral on social media, Siddaramaiah could be seen surrounded by a crowd outside his residence. The supporter had come to him amid a huge crowd of visitors there.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah said that his family had advised him to contest from the Varuna constituency in Mysuru in the upcoming assembly polls. "My family has advised me to contest from the Varuna constituency in Mysuru in the upcoming assembly polls. I have asked the high command to clear Varuna. The family members also advised me to contest from one more constituency, I have left it to the high command," he said in Chitradurga.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said that he had told the high command to issue tickets from Varuna. "Invitations have been received from 25 constituencies of the state to contest the elections. All those sides cannot compete. The family felt that it would be appropriate to contest in Varuna. I have informed the party to finalize the Varuna ticket. The decision is up to the high command," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK loses bid to keep experts out of upcoming Zantac trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK lo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; Moderna signs licensing deal with Generation Bio in push beyond COVID and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023