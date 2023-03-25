Left Menu

Raut's reply to breach of privilege notice by Maha legislature found unsatisfactory, matter referred to Rajya Sabha

Raut, a member of the Rajya Sabha, was served breach of privilege notices last month for calling the state legislature Chor Mandal council of thieves.Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe said Raut, in his response, raised questions about the composition of the Houses privilege committee, its impartiality and style of functioning.Being a senior member of Rajya Sabha, it is not expected that he should raise questions about the functioning of the privilege committee.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2023 17:43 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 17:32 IST
Raut's reply to breach of privilege notice by Maha legislature found unsatisfactory, matter referred to Rajya Sabha
Sanjay Raut
  • Country:
  • India

The presiding officers of both Houses of the Maharashtra legislature on Saturday said they found the reply given by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut to the breach of privilege notices issued to him unsatisfactory, and the matter has been referred to the Rajya Sabha Chairman. Raut, a member of the Rajya Sabha, was served breach of privilege notices last month for calling the state legislature ''Chor Mandal'' (council of thieves).

Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe said Raut, in his response, raised questions about the composition of the House's privilege committee, its impartiality and style of functioning.

''Being a senior member of Rajya Sabha, it is not expected that he should raise questions about the functioning of the privilege committee. So I do not completely agree with his response and I do not find it satisfactory. Therefore, I am referring the breach of privilege notice to Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President (Jagdeep Dhankhar) for appropriate action,'' she told the Council. In the Assembly, Speaker Rahul Narvekar too said the explanation furnished by Raut to the privilege notice was not satisfactory.

''I feel his statement caused a breach of privilege. But as per the rule, it has been referred to the Rajya Sabha secretariat since Raut is a member of the Rajya Sabha,'' he said.

Narvekar also said the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for the conduct of members in the state legislature and legislature complex will be prepared in two weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs; Bayer says drug research focus no longer on women's health and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals fo...

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the historic mission

NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the h...

 Global
3
Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

 Pakistan
4
Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023