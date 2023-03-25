Left Menu

Andaman and Nicobar MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma receives 'Sansad Ratna Award'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 20:03 IST
Andaman and Nicobar MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma receives 'Sansad Ratna Award'
Image Credit: Twitter(@KuldeepRSharma)
  • Country:
  • India

Member of Parliament from Andaman and Nicobar Islands Kuldeep Rai Sharma was on Sunday conferred with the 'Sansad Ratna Award' for the second consecutive year.

The award was presented to the Congress MP by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at a function in Delhi in recognition of his performance in Parliament.

The function was attended by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal, and National Commission for Backward Classes Chairman Hansraj G Ahir, besides leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Expressing his gratitude to the people of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sharma said he considered himself extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve them. Sharma dedicated the award to the people of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, saying that the award was not his victory, but theirs.

According to a statement, the Sansad Ratna Award is one of the recognitions given to Members of Parliament for their outstanding work in Parliament by an NGO Prime Point Foundation. Meghwal is the chairman of the jury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs; Bayer says drug research focus no longer on women's health and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals fo...

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the historic mission

NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the h...

 Global
3
Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

 Pakistan
4
Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023