Left Menu

Chad pardons 380 rebels in apparent peace gesture

Chad's interim president Mahamat Idriss Deby on Saturday pardoned 380 jailed members of an influential rebel group in an apparent bid to get it to join peace talks. Deby was installed by the military in 2021 after his father - longtime ruler Idriss Deby - was killed on the battlefield as his troops fought rebels from The Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT).

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2023 01:08 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 01:08 IST
Chad pardons 380 rebels in apparent peace gesture

Chad's interim president Mahamat Idriss Deby on Saturday pardoned 380 jailed members of an influential rebel group in an apparent bid to get it to join peace talks.

Deby was installed by the military in 2021 after his father - longtime ruler Idriss Deby - was killed on the battlefield as his troops fought rebels from The Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT). He has since held peace talks with various rebel groups who had long challenged his father's regime, but FACT has not taken part, insisting the transitional authorities first make gestures of peace, including freeing its members.

In a decree, Deby listed the FACT members he had pardoned, but did not provide a reason for the move. The document was dated Friday but released on Saturday. A spokesperson for FACT did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Those pardoned were among the more than 400 FACT members sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday, after they were found guilty of acts of terrorism, undermining national security and endangering the life of the head of state among other charges. FACT leader Mahamat Mahadi was among those sentenced, but he has not received a pardon.

Deby's father had been president of the vast central African country since 1990, surviving numerous coup attempts and rebellions as one of Africa's longest-serving leaders. The current military junta is set to stay in power until elections scheduled to take place around October 2024. (Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs; Bayer says drug research focus no longer on women's health and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals fo...

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the historic mission

NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the h...

 Global
3
Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

 Pakistan
4
Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023