Top U.S. Republican McConnell back home after suffering concussion
U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said he was back at home on Saturday and had completed inpatient physical therapy after suffering a concussion when he tripped and fell at a Washington, D.C., hotel this month. "I'm going to follow the advice of my physical therapists and spend the next few days working for Kentuckians and (Republicans) from home," McConnell, 81, said in a statement.
"I look forward to returning in person to the Senate soon." The Republican leader, who was first elected to represent Kentucky in the Senate in 1984, tripped at a dinner event on March 8 and was admitted to a hospital for treatment of a concussion and a minor rib fracture.
He remained in hospital until March 13, when he moved to a rehabilitation facility to regain strength. His absence from the Senate came as Democratic President Joe Biden and Republicans, who control the House of Representatives, remained locked in a standoff over the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.
A lack of progress in talks has raised concern about a possible default over the summer.
