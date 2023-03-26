Ensuring accountability of officers at every level of admin must for good governance: Rajiv Mehrishi

Former Comptroller and Auditor General Rajiv Mehrishi on Sunday said ensuring accountability of officers at every level of administration is the biggest requirement of good governance.

He said it is very important to have uniformity in the standards of accountability at the national level.

Mehrishi was virtually addressing the administrative officers who have come from all over the country to attend the 16th convention of All India Federation of State Civil/Administrative Service Officers organised by the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Council here on Sunday.

In his address, he highlighted various aspects including the challenges of the administration, future requirements for good governance and fair distribution of services.

Mehrishi said proper training is needed the most at the lowest level of administration so that uniformity can be established in decisions, policies and its results.

IAS officer Dharmendra Bhatnagar spoke on 'Perspective of Civil Servant and the Way Forward' in the next session of the seminar and discussed the changing moral values and changing scenario.

All India Federation of State Civil/Administrative Service Associations president Jiban Chakraborty, General Secretary Shivdular Singh, and organiser of the convention and RAS Association president Gaurav Bajad were among those who attended the programme.

Meanwhile, senior RAS officer Bajad was elected the president of All India Federation of State Civil/Administrative Service Association during the meeting here on Sunday.

Administrative officers who came from different states in the general meeting of the convention shared their experiences and challenges.

