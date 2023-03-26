Left Menu

Telangana Cong holds 'deeksha' against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

MP and State Congress chief A Revanth Reddy was joined by MPs N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and AICC incharge of party affairs in Telangana Manikrao Thakre, among others at the protest and expressed their solidarity with Rahul Gandhi.Addressing the deeksha programme, Revanth Reddy condemned the disqualification and alleged that the BJP had conspired against Rahul Gandhi for having repeatedly questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gautam Adanis association.

Hyderabad, Mar 26 (PTI): The Congress in Telangana held a day-long dharna on Sunday at Gandhi Bhavan here to protest against the disqualification of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha. MP and State Congress chief A Revanth Reddy was joined by MPs N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and AICC incharge of party affairs in Telangana Manikrao Thakre, among others at the protest and expressed their solidarity with Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing the 'deeksha' programme, Revanth Reddy condemned the disqualification and alleged that the BJP had conspired against Rahul Gandhi for having repeatedly questioned ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (Gautam) Adani's association''. Rahul Gandhi was disqualified in a ''haste, he added.

Revanth Reddy labeled BJP's 'double-engine government' ''Adani-Pradhani''.

Uttam Kumar Reddy accused the BJP government of targeting Rahul Gandhi, and claimed its main agenda was to protect Adani. Neither Gandhi nor the Congress were scared, he said, and they would continue to raise public issues.

Gandhi was convicted and sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat Court on Wednesday in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his ''Modi surname'' remark. A day later, the Lok Sabha Secretariat in a notification said that his disqualification was effective from March 23 -- the day of his conviction.

