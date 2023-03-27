Left Menu

Sushma Swaraj's daughter appointed co-convener of Delhi BJP's legal cell

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has appointed Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of late Union Minister Sushma Swaraj as the co-convenor of the BJP Delhi State Legal Cell.

27-03-2023


Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has appointed Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of late Union Minister Sushma Swaraj as the co-convenor of the BJP Delhi State Legal Cell. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, in his first appointment in the state unit, said that Bhansuri's appointment would come into force with immediate effect.

In the letter issued on Friday, Sachdeva hoped that she would strengthen the BJP. Bansuri thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders for her appointment.

In a tweet, Bansuri said, "I am grateful to the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji, @AmitShah ji, @JPNadda ji, @blsanthosh ji, @Virend_Sachdeva ji, @BJP4Delhi and @BJP4India for giving me this opportunity to serve the party as the state co-convenor of the Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi State Legal Cell." Bansuri, an advocate in the Supreme Court is the daughter of veteran BJP leader late Sushma Swaraj.

One of the most prominent woman faces of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sushma Swaraj passed away at the age of 67 following a cardiac arrest in 2019. Born on February 14, 1952, Swaraj entered public life at a young age and won the election to the Haryana Legislative Assembly at the age of 25 in 1977 and became Cabinet Minister for Labour and Employment.

She was Haryana's Minister for Education, Food and Civil Supplies from 1987 to 1990. Swaraj served as a minister in all the governments headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and held various portfolios.

She was the External Affairs Minister in the previous BJP-led government. She was also the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi for a brief period in 1998. (ANI)

