US Senate advances bill to repeal decades-old Iraq war authorizations

The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on Monday to advance legislation to repeal two decades-old authorizations for past wars in Iraq, as Congress pushes to reassert its role over deciding whether to send troops into combat.

The vote was 65 to 28 to limit debate on the measure, more than the 60 votes required, paving the way for a vote on passage later this week.

