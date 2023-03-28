Meghalaya, Assam border talks likely to start by May: Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said the second round of border talks with neighbouring Assam is likely to start by May for resolving the dispute in the remaining six areas of difference between the two states.

Speaking to reporters, Sangma said he was in regular touch with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over the issue at a personal level.

''Officially, we will try to work it out sometime in the later part of April or maybe in May,'' he said.

''We can start the discussions but we would like the regional committees to do their homework and get familiar with all the issues. We expect to start the discussion in May. We can start it in April also, but we just want to do our homework well,'' he added.

On March 24, the state government reconstituted the three regional committees to examine the present status of the six areas and submit their reports within 45 days.

These areas are Langpih in West Khasi Hills district, Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Deshdoomreah and Block-II in Ri Bhoi district, and Block-I and Psiar-Khanduli in West Jaintia Hills district.

The two deputy chief ministers -- Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar -- will head the regional committees for Ri Bhoi District and West Jaintia Hills districts, respectively, while cabinet minister Paul Lyngdoh will chair the committee for West Khasi Hills.

