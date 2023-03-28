Following are the top stories at 9 pm.

NATION DEL87 PM-BJP **** BJP only pan-India party today amidst family-run political outfits: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the BJP has emerged as the only pan-India party amidst family-run political outfits in the country as it worked on the ground with people braving all odds, instead of finding faults with its rivals and playing the blame game. **** DEL76 2NDLD RAHUL BUNGALOW **** Will abide by eviction notice without 'prejudice to my rights': Rahul to LS Secretariat; Cong alleges 'intimidation' New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday replied to the Lok Sabha Secretariat's notice to vacate his official bungalow and said he will abide by the eviction notice, even as his party leaders slammed the government, accusing it of humiliating him. **** DEL77 SC-LD HATE SPEECH **** Abjuring hate speech is fundamental requisite for maintenance of communal harmony: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said abjuring hate speech is a fundamental requisite for maintenance of communal harmony in the country, and asked the Centre what actions have been taken after the lodging of FIRs in hate speech cases. **** DEL93 UP-ATIQ-LD SABARMATI **** Police cavalcade with gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad leaves for Gujarat jail after conviction by UP court Prayagraj (UP): A police cavalcade carrying gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad left for the Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat Tuesday evening, hours after he was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment in a 2006 kidnapping case by a court in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, a senior official said. **** DEL80 POL-SAVARKAR-LD PAWAR **** Savarkar row: Congress to tone down attack after Pawar's intervention New Delhi: Amid strains in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi alliance over Rahul Gandhi's strident criticism of V D Savarkar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has stepped in to play the peacemaker by conveying Shiv Sena's concerns on the issue to the Congress leadership. **** DEL72 CONG-AGITATIONS **** Cong announces series of agitational programmes over Rahul's disqualification, Adani issue New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday announced over a month-long agitational programmes from block to national level, including a 'Jai Bharat Maha Satyagraha' here in the second week of April, to protest Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha and to press their demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue. **** DEL83 HEALTH-LD PHARMA LICENCE **** Licences of 18 pharma firms cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs, 26 issued show-cause notices New Delhi: In a major crackdown against the manufacture of substandard drugs, central and state regulators conducted joint inspections at 76 pharma companies and cancelled the licences of 18 of them for producing spurious and adulterated drugs, official sources said on Tuesday. **** DEL88 CBI-CHOKSI **** CBI files fresh chargesheet against Choksi for pledging 'over-valued' lab-grown diamonds to get Rs 25-crore loan New Delhi: Months after Interpol removed a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, the CBI has filed a fresh chargesheet against him for allegedly pledging lab-grown diamonds valued at 98 per cent less than what was projected for getting a loan of Rs 25 crore from the IFCI in 2016, officials said. **** DEL89 SHAH-CYBER **** Modi govt established robust system to check cyber crimes: Shah New Delhi: The Modi government has created a robust system to handle cyber crimes where people can lodge online complaints that lead to registration of FIRs and prompt action, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday. **** BOM20 MH-COURT-ANIL JAISINGHANI **** Amruta Fadnavis threat case: Police say Anil Jaisinghani was `main instigator', oppose bail plea Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Tuesday opposed a bail application filed by `bookie' Anil Jaisinghani in a case of alleged attempt to blackmail and bribe Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis, claiming that Jaisinghani was "the main instigator'' of the crime. **** DES28 PB-LD AMRITPAL **** Amritpal Singh seen without turban in fresh CCTV footage Chandigarh: A new video of Amritpal Singh with his key aide Papalpreet Singh surfaced on social media on Tuesday, showing the pro-Khalistan preacher without a turban and wearing a mask. **** MDS10 KL-ACCIDENT-LD PILGRIMS **** 64 Sabarimala pilgrims injured as bus falls into gorge in Kerala Pathanamthitta (Ker): As many as 64 people were injured, some seriously, as a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu fell into a gorge in Pathanamthitta district on Tuesday, police said. **** LEGAL LGD28 UP-3RD LD ATIQ **** Atiq Ahmad, two others get life term in 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case Prayagraj (UP): An MP-MLA court here on Tuesday held gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and two others guilty in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case, and sentenced them to rigorous life imprisonment. **** LGD45 DL-HC-VIOLENCE-STUDENTS **** 2019 Jamia Nagar violence case: Students have right to freedom of speech, no protection for protesting violently, says HC New Delhi: The student community is not a different group which enjoys any extra right regarding freedom of speech and expression and the law does not grant protection if the right to protest is demonstrated violently while threatening the safety of others and damaging the public property, the Delhi High Court Tuesday said. **** FOREIGN FGN4 PHILIPPINES-SIKH-MILITANTS-ARREST **** 3 suspected members of Sikh extremist group arrested in the Philippines Singapore: Three suspected members of a Sikh extremist group on Interpol's Red Notice watchlist were arrested during a joint operation by the Philippine government agencies this month, according to an official. ****

