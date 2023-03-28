Left Menu

Brazil's Lula to return to duties on Wednesday after pneumonia

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 21:35 IST
Brazil's Lula to return to duties on Wednesday after pneumonia

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will return to his duties at the presidential palace on Wednesday, after recovering from a bout of mild pneumonia, his press secretary, Paulo Pimenta, said on Tuesday.

Lula was diagnosed with mild pneumonia on Thursday night and has been working from the Alvorada Palace since then. On Saturday, it was confirmed that the president also had influenza, which led to the cancellation of his trip to China, which has yet to be rescheduled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

