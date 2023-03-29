Left Menu

Bengal's Raj Bhavan opens doors to commoners

In a historic move, the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata has thrown open its doors to the common people, a senior official said on Wednesday.Governor C V Ananda Bose handed over a symbolic key of the Raj Bhavan to President Droupadi Murmu, who passed it on to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a dinner hosted on Monday evening, he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-03-2023 12:55 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 12:55 IST
Bengal's Raj Bhavan opens doors to commoners
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic move, the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata has thrown open its doors to the common people, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Governor C V Ananda Bose handed over a symbolic key of the Raj Bhavan to President Droupadi Murmu, who passed it on to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a dinner hosted on Monday evening, he said. However, the date of opening of the governor's official residence for the common people and the daily timing is yet to be known.

The Raj Bhavan will soon start a 'heritage walk' on the premises, a statement issued by the governor's resident said.

''On Monday, Governor Bose hosted a dinner at the Raj Bhavan in honour of the President where the Chief Minister was also present. The President then handed over a symbolic key to her. ''The key signified the concept of Jan Raj Bhavan in place of Raj Bhavan being an exclusive seat of power as conceived by the colonialists,'' it said, adding Bose had earlier handed over the key to Murmu. The governor also presented a coffee table book -- '100 days & Beyond' -- to Murmu to mark her maiden visit to West Bengal as the President.

The book, published by the Raj Bhavan, showcases the various events attended by Bose in the first 100 days of assuming the office of the governor of West Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023