British Indian medic backs legal review of COVID vaccine in South Africa High Court

Leading UK-based Indian-origin consultant cardiologist Aseem Malhotra is among a group of international experts backing an approach to the High Court of South Africa, calling for an urgent judicial review of Pfizer's mRNA COVID vaccine products which he fears may be "harmful".

Lawyers representing the human rights group Freedom Alliance of South Africa (FASA) say the show cause notice was filed on Monday at the High Court of South Africa, Gauteng Division, Pretoria, along with real-world data analysis, which is claimed to show an association with increasing death from both COVID and non-COVID causes in the vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated.

FASA has approached the court to review and set aside the authorisation of Pfizer's vaccine products on the basis that the authorisation was "unlawful".

If successful, this could result in the removal of COVID mRNA vaccines from the South African market and also have global implications.

"Having critically appraised the literature and the Pfizer trial data, the evidence is unequivocal,'' Malhotra said.

''For the overwhelming majority of people, the Pfizer COVID mRNA vaccine is significantly more harmful than beneficial and likely should never have been approved to be administered to a single human being," said Malhotra, who himself took two doses of the Pfizer vaccine and is now backing the show cause notice.

"It is alarming to me that the local regulators are encouraging the vaccination of young children in the circumstances. The rollout of the Pfizer vaccine products should, in my opinion, be halted pending a full investigation into how we got this so very wrong. That is, without question, the responsible and ethical move," he said.

The FASA case, among the first of its kind, is being handled by advocate Erin-Dianne Richards, briefed by Daniel Eloff of Hurter Spies Incorporated in South Africa and is supported by leading medical and scientific professionals from around the world.

Malhotra, among the supporters, believes the case is "factually, medically and scientifically sound".

Dr Herman Edeling, a specialist neurosurgeon with over 40 years of experience, notes in the founding affidavit that the mRNA vaccine administered as Comirnaty in South Africa should "never have been branded as 'safe' and 'effective'".

"The applicants in this application call on Pfizer to explain their conduct; they call on the South African regulators and government to hold Pfizer to account and to act in the best interests of the South African public, and they humbly request this Honourable Court to come to their aid in achieving these calls in the interests of the health of the South African public," said Edeling.

While the notice of the motion was recorded by the South African court registrar on Monday, FASA hopes to announce a date of hearing in due course.

Pfizer's media office has been approached for a response and it is yet to comment on this development.

