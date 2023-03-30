Left Menu

Austria urges North Macedonia to end dispute on constitution

In exchange, Bulgaria would lift objections to starting EU membership talks for North Macedonia.The dispute has also hindered the accession process for fellow EU hopeful Albania.North Macedonias centre-left government has so far been unable to win support needed from the conservative main opposition party for parliamentary approval of the amendment.Several senior European politicians have visited Skopje in recent weeks and appealed for bipartisan support for the change, including German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

PTI | Skopje | Updated: 30-03-2023 04:10 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 04:10 IST
Austria urges North Macedonia to end dispute on constitution

Austria's president on Wednesday urged rival political parties in North Macedonia to end a dispute over a proposed amendment to the constitution, as European Union leaders continue to encourage the small Balkan country to clear hurdles toward membership in the bloc.

''It would be necessary to change the constitution and look towards the European future. Don't lose the sight of the goal,'' Alexander Van der Bellen said at a joint news conference with North Macedonia's president, Stevo Pendarovski. North Macedonia has promised neighbouring Bulgaria, an EU member since 2007, to add a reference in its constitution to the existence of an ethnic Bulgarian minority. In exchange, Bulgaria would lift objections to starting EU membership talks for North Macedonia.

The dispute has also hindered the accession process for fellow EU hopeful Albania.

North Macedonia's centre-left government has so far been unable to win support needed from the conservative main opposition party for parliamentary approval of the amendment.

Several senior European politicians have visited Skopje in recent weeks and appealed for bipartisan support for the change, including German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. The constitutional amendment requires a two-thirds majority in the 120-seat parliament, or 80 votes. But the governing coalition led by the centre-left Social Democrats is backed by only 64 lawmakers. President Pendarovski told reporters the ministry of justice will soon form a committee of experts to draw up the final draft of the proposed constitutional amendment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch l...

 Global
2
Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only pragmatic approach: Entrepreneurs: Paresh Ghelani and Jay Patel

Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only prag...

 India
3
Summer travel set to improve from last year, Ryanair CEO says

Summer travel set to improve from last year, Ryanair CEO says

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; WHO revises COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for Omicron-era and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023