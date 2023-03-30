"Discontinued schemes for Brahmins to be revived if party comes to power": TDP leader

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N Lokesh on Wednesday said that his party will revive all the "discontinued" welfare schemes for Brahmins if the party comes to the power. "TDP is committed to the welfare of the Brahmin community and soon after the party comes back to power all the welfare schemes for Brahmins that are discontinued now will be revived," Lokesh said.

Representatives of the Rashtriya Brahmana Sanghatana met Lokesh at the Nallagondrayanapalli campsite and made a representation to him seeking revival of all the schemes for Brahmins as many of the schemes launched by the earlier TDP government are no longer in force. They also wanted one Lok Sabha seat and three Assembly seats to be allotted to Brahmins in the state.

Stating that it is the Chandrababu Naidu government that identified poverty in the community and formed the Brahmin Corporation in 2014, Lokesh said adding that Rs 300 cr was allocated for the corporation. "Also, the Bharathi Vidya scheme, Gayatri Vidyaprasakthi scheme, Vasista Vidya scheme and Dronacharya scheme were also launched by the TDP government to give coaching for Brahmins for competitive exams," Lokesh added.

Assuring the Brahmin representatives that all the schemes will be revived once the TDP is back into power, Lokesh also said that house-sites and pucca houses to them. (ANI)

