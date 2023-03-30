Left Menu

"Discontinued schemes for Brahmins to be revived if party comes to power": TDP leader

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N Lokesh on Wednesday said that his party will revive all the "discontinued" welfare schemes for Brahmins if the party comes to the power.

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 06:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 06:24 IST
"Discontinued schemes for Brahmins to be revived if party comes to power": TDP leader
TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N Lokesh on Wednesday said that his party will revive all the "discontinued" welfare schemes for Brahmins if the party comes to the power. "TDP is committed to the welfare of the Brahmin community and soon after the party comes back to power all the welfare schemes for Brahmins that are discontinued now will be revived," Lokesh said.

Representatives of the Rashtriya Brahmana Sanghatana met Lokesh at the Nallagondrayanapalli campsite and made a representation to him seeking revival of all the schemes for Brahmins as many of the schemes launched by the earlier TDP government are no longer in force. They also wanted one Lok Sabha seat and three Assembly seats to be allotted to Brahmins in the state.

Stating that it is the Chandrababu Naidu government that identified poverty in the community and formed the Brahmin Corporation in 2014, Lokesh said adding that Rs 300 cr was allocated for the corporation. "Also, the Bharathi Vidya scheme, Gayatri Vidyaprasakthi scheme, Vasista Vidya scheme and Dronacharya scheme were also launched by the TDP government to give coaching for Brahmins for competitive exams," Lokesh added.

Assuring the Brahmin representatives that all the schemes will be revived once the TDP is back into power, Lokesh also said that house-sites and pucca houses to them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only pragmatic approach: Entrepreneurs: Paresh Ghelani and Jay Patel

Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only prag...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; WHO revises COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for Omicron-era and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023