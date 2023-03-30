Left Menu

FSSAI allows labelling curd in regional names amid political controversy

The controversy erupted after the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation -- which sells dairy products in brand name Aavin -- declined to use the Hindi term Dahi in its printed sachets as directed by FSSAI and said that it would only stick to the Tamil word Thayir.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2023 15:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 15:38 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Food safety regulatory FSSAI on Thursday revised its order and allowed the use of regional names in printed labels of curd packets amid political controversy in Tamil Nadu.

Food Business Operators (FBOs) are now allowed to use the term 'curd' along with any other prevalent regional common name in brackets on the label. For example, 'Curd (Dahi)' or 'Curd (Mosaru), 'Curd (Zaamutdaud)', 'Curd (Thayir)', 'Curd (Perugu)' can be used, the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said in a statement.

The order has been revised following various representations received recently on the omission of the term 'curd' from the Standards of Fermented Milk Products and only the word 'Dahi' was mentioned. The controversy erupted after the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation -- which sells dairy products in brand name Aavin -- declined to use the Hindi term 'Dahi' in its printed sachets as directed by FSSAI and said that it would only stick to the Tamil word 'Thayir'. On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin decried the move as an attempt to ''impose Hindi''. Dairy Development Minister SM Nasar said the government had received a letter asking it to implement the directive before August. ''the unabashed insistences of #HindiImposition have come to the extent of directing us to label even a curd packet in Hindi, relegating Tamil & Kannada in our own states. Such brazen disregard to our mother tongues will make sure those responsible are banished from South forever,'' Stalin said in a tweet. BJP state unit chief K Annamalai has said the notification was not in tandem with the Centre's policy of promoting regional languages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

