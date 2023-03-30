Left Menu

UP Guv gives assent to ordinance to amend urban body poll rules for OBC reservation

The court then ordered the government to constitute a dedicated commission to identify the criteria for backwardness in an area for reservation.A five-member commission headed by Justice retired Ram Avatar Singh was formed on December 28.

30-03-2023
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday gave assent to an ordinance to amend the Municipal Corporation Act and Nagar Palika Act, in a step ahead for holding the urban local body polls with the provision of reserving seats for Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

UP Cabinet approved the ordinance during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday.

A senior official told PTI that the governor has given her assent to the ordinance. The official added that the amendment to the Municipal Corporation and Nagar Palika Act was necessary after the recommendations of a dedicated commission constituted to look into the backwardness of areas in the state for reservation.

On March 27, the Supreme Court directed the State Election Commission to issue a notification within two days for holding the urban local body polls with the provision for reservation of seats for OBCs.

A notification for holding local body polls was issued earlier, on December 5 last year, but several petitions were filed in the Allahabad High Court against the move. The court then ordered the government to constitute a dedicated commission to identify the criteria for backwardness in an area for reservation.

A five-member commission headed by Justice (retired) Ram Avatar Singh was formed on December 28. It submitted its report to Chief Minister Adityanath on March 9 and it was accepted by the Cabinet on March 10.

The Supreme Court has prescribed a ''triple test'' formula, which requires setting up a commission to hold a ''rigorous empirical inquiry'' into the nature of backwardness in the context of local bodies, specify the proportion of reservation and ensure that the quota does not exceed the overall 50-per cent reservation limit.

