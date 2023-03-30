Left Menu

US House speaker says Republicans could act on their own on debt ceiling

(Adds quote, details and background) WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday that he and other Republican lawmakers could act on their own to address the $31.4 trillion U.S. government debt ceiling, if Democratic President Joe Biden keeps rejecting negotiations on spending.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 22:45 IST
US House speaker says Republicans could act on their own on debt ceiling

(Adds quote, details and background) WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) -

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday that he and other Republican lawmakers could act on their own to address the $31.4 trillion U.S. government debt ceiling, if Democratic President Joe Biden keeps rejecting negotiations on spending. Biden, a Democrat, has insisted that he will not negotiate with Republicans who control the House of Representatives until they produce their own fiscal 2024 spending plan and raise the government borrowing limit without conditions.

McCarthy said his Republican majority in the House of Representatives was close to agreement on a plan that would tackle the debt ceiling and address their priorities for lowering spending. Biden's Democrats have a slim majority in the U.S. Senate. "If the president doesn't act, we will," McCarthy told reporters at a news conference.

On Tuesday, McCarthy urged Biden in a letter to negotiate on domestic spending, including clawing back unspent COVID-19 relief funds and making other changes McCarthy said would save trillions of dollars. Biden

responded with a letter urging McCarthy to specify his spending proposals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023