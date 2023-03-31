Left Menu

Civil Aviation Minister Scindia meets Advisory Group on Airport Operators in Delhi

Civil Aviation Minister Scindia said that discussions were held on issues such as capacity enhancement security equipment and the issues related to customs.

Union Minister Scindia meets Advisory Group on Airport Operators. Image Credit: ANI
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday met the Advisory Group on Airport Operators in Delhi to discuss the wide-ranging issues in the civil aviation industry. On this occasion, Civil Aviation Minister Scindia said that discussions were held on issues such as capacity enhancement security equipment and the issues related to customs.

Union Minister Scindia took to Twitter and said, "Met the Advisory Group on Airport Operators to deliberate on a range of issues, such as capacity enhancement, security equipment, and customs issues. Given the positive trend of the surge in domestic traffic, we are working to ensure that the industry is ready to cater to this growth". Earlier Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that India will become the largest civil aviation market in the next decade while addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) International Conference on Advanced and Short-Haul Air Mobility for All (ASHA): Technologies for Ease of Transport.

"India has crossed the pre-COVID number of air travellers by 10 per cent to reach 455,000 passengers daily, with airlines now operating at 80-90 per cent load factor," Scindia said. He said that we need more aircraft because India has an insatiable desire to travel.While stating that India is proving itself to be a manufacturing hub in the aerospace sector, Scindia invited global companies to be part of India's journey.

Technology has jumped forward and has become an important protagonist in future of mankind," the minister said. "In that period of change and dynamic flux, the civil aviation sector is making unimaginable strides as never before," he added.

Speaking about opportunities in the advanced air mobility sector, the minister said the drone market will become a Rs 3 lakh crore market by 2030 employing 3-4 lakh persons. During the conference Union Minister Scindia also emphasised that the government was no longer a regulator but a facilitator and partner to the industry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

