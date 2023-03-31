Left Menu

Odisha: BJD fields slain minister’s daughter in by-election

In the previous by-poll at Padampur, the BJD had also fielded Barsha Singh Bariha, the daughter of an ex-MLA. Barsha won the seat in the by-poll held last year. According to the state Chief Electoral Officers office, the last date for filing nomination is April 20.

  • Country:
  • India

Ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday announced Dipali Das, daughter of the slain minister Naba Kishore Das, as its candidate for the May 10 by-poll to the Jharsuguda assembly constituency in Odisha.

The killing of Das, who was the health minister, in January necessitated the by-election. A police officer was accused of gunning him down. Opposition BJP and the Congress are yet to declare their nominees. In the previous by-poll at Padampur, the BJD had also fielded Barsha Singh Bariha, the daughter of an ex-MLA. Barsha won the seat in the by-poll held last year. According to the state Chief Electoral Officer's office, the last date for filing nomination is April 20. Nomination papers will be scrutinised the next day while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 24. The polling will be held on May 10 and votes will be counted on May 13.

