BJP slams Kejriwal after Guj HC fines him Rs 25k for seeking PM Modi's degree; accuses him of 'peddling lies'

The BJP on Friday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and accused him of ''peddling lies'' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Gujarat High Court set aside the Central Information Commission (CIC) order asking the Gujarat University to provide information on Modi's degree to the AAP leader.

The court also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on Kejriwal and asked him to deposit the amount within four weeks to the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority (GSLSA).

Head of BJP's I-T department, Amit Malviya, said, ''Gujarat High Court slams Arvind Kejriwal, imposes a fine of Rs 25,000 on him for filing frivolous petitions, asking about Prime Minister's degree.'' BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted, ''lying & making obnoxious remarks, peddling lies against the chair of the PM has become a fashion & Kejriwal is in strong competition with Rahul Gandhi in this regard. But today he has been shown his place by High Court!'' He added, ''Hope Kejriwal ji doesn't make scurrilous comments on judiciary like Rahul now! That would count as being 'literate and yet uneducated'.'' Another BJP spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said, ''nemesis is fast catching up''.

The high court set aside the seven-year-old order of the CIC, asking the Gujarat University to provide information on Modi's degree to Kejriwal. Allowing the Gujarat University's appeal against the CIC order, Justice Biren Vaishnav also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on Kejriwal and asked him to deposit the amount within four weeks to the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority (GSLSA). Justice Vaishnav also refused to stay his order as requested by Kejriwal's lawyer Percy Kavina.

